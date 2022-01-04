Tributes
CDC investigators to conduct survey of civilians impacted by Navy water crisis

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health investigators will conduct a survey of civilians impacted by the Navy water crisis to better understand its effects and decide on next steps.

Investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will survey those living in homes serviced by the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

They will also reach out to those who have been exposed to the contamination through work or school.

The roughly 20-minute survey will ask about health impacts from the contaminated water, and whether medical care was needed.

The survey is for civilians only. Those who are interested in participating can call 404-657-3256 or ATSDRACE@cdc.gov.

Service members and their dependents will be tracked through a separate registry through the Department of Defense.

