4.3-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island
Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island on Monday afternoon, and scores of people reporting feeling the shaking.
The quake, which happened about 2 p.m., was centered 5 miles west of Pahala at a depth of 20 miles.
More than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake.
There were no reports of damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
