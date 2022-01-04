Tributes
4.3-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island on Monday afternoon, and scores of people reporting feeling the shaking.

The quake, which happened about 2 p.m., was centered 5 miles west of Pahala at a depth of 20 miles.

More than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake.

There were no reports of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

