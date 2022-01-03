Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Hart Street.

According to HPD officials, a suspect flashed a handgun and demanded money from someone.

Police said a round may have been fired, but no one was hurt.

The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Hart Street was temporarily closed during the investigation, but it has since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.