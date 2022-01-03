Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Hart Street.

According to HPD officials, a suspect flashed a handgun and demanded money from someone.

Police said a round may have been fired, but no one was hurt.

The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Hart Street was temporarily closed during the investigation, but it has since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch canceled as heavy rain threat diminishes
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 3,178 new COVID infections; more than 25,000 cases in last 14 days
Tasers can be purchased and owned legally in Hawaii starting Jan. 1.
New law allows Hawaii residents to legally purchase, carry stun gun for self-defense
The second grader from Windward Nazarene Academy gave him a basketball she signed.
While Obama is usually asked for autographs, this little girl decided to give him hers instead

Latest News

“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
Fewer hospitalizations expected during Omicron surge, but experts remain concerned
Monday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Thursday
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Jan. 3, 2022)