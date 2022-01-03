Tributes
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have identified a 66-year-old Hawaii woman as the victim of a fatal shooting at a Las Vegas shopping mall on New Year’s Eve.

Officials said Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, died after a botched robbery at the Fashion Show Mall.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Las Vegas Coverage: 2 arrested in fatal shootings in parking garages near Las Vegas Strip

They are also believed to be the suspects in a second fatal shooting on the same day.

Las Vegas police said the shooting at the mall’s parking garage happened about 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Witnesses said a man got out of a car, approached the victim and tried to rob her.

The suspect then fired, hitting the victim, before fleeing by car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

