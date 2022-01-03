Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 3,044 new COVID infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total number of cases to 121,864.

There were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 27,314 new COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

2,166 were on Oahu

273 on Maui

359 on Hawaii Island

124 on Kauai

2 on Molokai

6 on Lanai

There were also 114 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.9% have received at least one dose. Roughly 25.6% has received a third dose.

