Gradual drying trend on the horizon

Southerly winds will continue to bring a moist and unstable airmass over the islands, with the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms statewide overnight with the flood watch extended until 6 a.m. Monday for Kauai County and Oahu. An upper level disturbance could push some heavy showers eastward toward Maui County and Hawaii Island. Conditions should start to gradually improve Monday as the deep tropical moisture finally begins to lift off to the northeast and drier air moves in. The winds will also become light as a near cold front stalls and weakens just northwest of Kauai. The weather should be very sunny and mostly dry Thursday and Friday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, several NW to WNW swells are expected this week. The next swell will build Tuesday into Wednesday, with surf heights exceeding the 15-foot advisory level by Thursday. Another swell could bring XL surf this coming weekend. East shore surf will diminish with the winds, while south shores will remain small all week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.