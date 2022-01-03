Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Gradual drying trend on the horizon

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southerly winds will continue to bring a moist and unstable airmass over the islands, with the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms statewide overnight with the flood watch extended until 6 a.m. Monday for Kauai County and Oahu. An upper level disturbance could push some heavy showers eastward toward Maui County and Hawaii Island. Conditions should start to gradually improve Monday as the deep tropical moisture finally begins to lift off to the northeast and drier air moves in. The winds will also become light as a near cold front stalls and weakens just northwest of Kauai. The weather should be very sunny and mostly dry Thursday and Friday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, several NW to WNW swells are expected this week. The next swell will build Tuesday into Wednesday, with surf heights exceeding the 15-foot advisory level by Thursday. Another swell could bring XL surf this coming weekend. East shore surf will diminish with the winds, while south shores will remain small all week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Light winds and a more stable atmosphere are expected by midweek.
Gradual drying trend on the horizon

Most Read

Officials said nearly all of the injuries were serious or critical. (Image: Peter Tang)
As Oahu rings in the new year with illegal fireworks, first responders had a busy night
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch remains up for Oahu, Kauai as unstable weather continues
Illegal aerial fireworks over a West Oahu neighborhood.
Despite rain (and the law), illegal fireworks fill the sky above Oahu
The second grader from Windward Nazarene Academy gave him a basketball she signed.
While Obama is usually asked for autographs, this little girl decided to give him hers instead
Tasers can be purchased and owned legally in Hawaii starting Jan. 1.
New law allows Hawaii residents to legally purchase, carry stun gun for self-defense

Latest News

Light winds and a more stable atmosphere are expected by midweek.
Gradual drying trend on the horizon
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch remains up for Oahu, Kauai as unstable weather continues
The chance for heavy rain should slowly diminish by Monday, with lighter winds.
More showers possible Sunday, but improving conditions on the way
Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.
Flood watch extended for Kauai County, Oahu with threat of more heavy rain