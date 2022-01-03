Forecast: Lingering pop up showers with some downpours possible before a drier airmass takes over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy New Year! 2022 sure has already shown a lot of personality already when it comes to our weather with some sunshine, then billowing clouds and thunderstorms.

Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the new year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas.

The airmass will slowly dry out and stabilize during the first half of the week, as the deepest moisture and troughing aloft lift slowly northeastward.

On Monday, we could see a some locally heavy downpours and even a thunderstorm or two. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through midweek, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing coasts at night.

Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday.

A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands next weekend.

A larger, moderate-size, long- to medium-period, west-northwest swell will build in from Tuesday through Thursday. This mixed west-northwest and north swell will have resultant midweek surf heights along many exposed north- and west-facing shores, likely achieving high surf advisory heights by Thursday.

An extended west fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and push a third, even larger northwest swell into the island waters this weekend. There is a good probability of it generating extra large-size, warning-level surf along north and west shores over the weekend.

