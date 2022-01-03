Tributes
DOH: 1 in 5 COVID tests administered on Oahu are coming back positive

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:46 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s average test positivity rate has soared in recent days and now stands at nearly 20%, new figures from the state Health Department show.

That means on average 1 in 5 tests administered on Oahu are now coming back positive.

It’s a record figure, but experts are quick to point out it doesn’t include figures from at-home tests. At-home tests are also not included in the daily COVID case counts.

Meanwhile, test positivity rates on the Neighbor Islands are also going up.

In Maui and Hawaii counties, positivity rates are about 15% on average. On Kauai, the rate is 11%.

The seven-day average for new cases statewide is now at 2,489.

Medical experts have said an ongoing COVID surge in Hawaii is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, and they’re urging those who haven’t already to get booster shots.

The state Health Department said 25.6% of Hawaii population has gotten a booster.

