Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch canceled as heavy rain threat diminishes
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 3,178 new COVID infections; more than 25,000 cases in last 14 days
Tasers can be purchased and owned legally in Hawaii starting Jan. 1.
New law allows Hawaii residents to legally purchase, carry stun gun for self-defense
The second grader from Windward Nazarene Academy gave him a basketball she signed.
While Obama is usually asked for autographs, this little girl decided to give him hers instead

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general