75-year-old dies after falling 100 feet at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 75-year-old Hilo man died late Sunday at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after falling about 100 feet in a closed area of the park, authorities said.

Family members reported the man missing in the park about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

After searching for the man, National Park Service rangers and Hawaii County firefighters found the man’s body about 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uekahuna viewing era at the summit.

Park rangers recovered the man’s body about 8 a.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.