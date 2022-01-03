Tributes
75-year-old dies after falling 100 feet at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 75-year-old Hilo man died late Sunday at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after falling about 100 feet in a closed area of the park, authorities said.

Family members reported the man missing in the park about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

After searching for the man, National Park Service rangers and Hawaii County firefighters found the man’s body about 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uekahuna viewing era at the summit.

Park rangers recovered the man’s body about 8 a.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

