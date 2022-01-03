Tributes
2021 Rainbow Warriors football: a Year in Review

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a roller coaster of a season for the Rainbow Warriors football program in head coach Todd Graham’s second year at the helm.

From upset wins, to heartbreaking defeats, the 2021 season saw the ‘Bows finish with a 6-7 record in the regular season with a surprise invite to the Easypost Hawaii Bowl — before ultimately backing out due to COVID-19 and injuries.

Despite the ups and downs, Hawaii was able to pick up some marquee wins against then 18th-ranked Fresno State and Wyoming — their first win in Laramie since 1991.

As the off season got undeway, reports of locker room turmoil and unrest shook the program, starting a mass exodus of players including quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and linebacker Darius Muasau.

However, there is room for some optimism in Manoa going into 2022 with a group of transfers getting signed on early signing day, including local prospects in Saint Louis’ Kona Moore and Ethan Spencer.

