While Obama is usually asked for autographs, this little girl decided to give him hers instead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama got a huge surprise from a 7-year-old Oahu girl.

While Obama is usually the one who is asked for autographs, Cienna Todani decided to give the former president her signature instead.

The second grader from Windward Nazarene Academy gave him a basketball she signed and a lei.

She and her family saw him at the beach and guessed correctly that he would end up at the Kapolei Golf Course.

That’s where Cienna, who was sporting Obama’s Punahou basketball jersey, finally got to meet him.

“He asked me to take a picture with him because of my shoes and shirt,” she said. “I kissed him on the cheek.”

Cienna had actually met Obama when she was a baby.

On a photo they had taken together back then, he wrote: “Dream big dreams.”

In honor of that note, Cienna wrote on the basketball she gave him: “I will dream big!”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.