More showers possible Sunday, but improving conditions on the way

A wet and unstable southerly wind flow will remain over the islands Sunday as a low pressure area northwest of the islands slowly moves away. The chance for thunderstorms will continue statewide, but the highest chance for heavy rainfall will remain over Kauai County and Oahu. A flood watch for those islands is set to expire at 6 a.m. Sunday, but it could be extended. Conditions should gradually dry out starting Monday with winds becoming light.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

The first surf swell of the new year will be a small medium-period northwest swell that could bring the occasional high-high set for north-facing shorelines. A larger northwest swell could bring surf well over advisory levels Thursday, and could reach the 25-foot high surf warning threshold. Another large swell is possible next weekend. Choppy east shore waves will be trending downward as the winds decrease.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.