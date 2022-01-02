Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

More showers possible Sunday, but improving conditions on the way

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A wet and unstable southerly wind flow will remain over the islands Sunday as a low pressure area northwest of the islands slowly moves away. The chance for thunderstorms will continue statewide, but the highest chance for heavy rainfall will remain over Kauai County and Oahu. A flood watch for those islands is set to expire at 6 a.m. Sunday, but it could be extended. Conditions should gradually dry out starting Monday with winds becoming light.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The first surf swell of the new year will be a small medium-period northwest swell that could bring the occasional high-high set for north-facing shorelines. A larger northwest swell could bring surf well over advisory levels Thursday, and could reach the 25-foot high surf warning threshold. Another large swell is possible next weekend. Choppy east shore waves will be trending downward as the winds decrease.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The chance for heavy rain should slowly diminish by Monday, with lighter winds.
Drying trend on the horizon

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 3,290 new cases on New Year’s Eve; 5 additional deaths
Illegal aerial fireworks over a West Oahu neighborhood.
Despite rain (and the law), illegal fireworks fill the sky above Oahu
The man was treated and transported to a trauma facility in serious condition.
22-year-old in serious condition after aerial firework went awry in Ewa Beach
Heavy rains battered Oahu on Friday, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood advisory issued for Oahu as heavy rains persist
The airline said most of the staffing shortages are affecting crews on the Boeing 717′s, which...
Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid COVID staffing shortages

Latest News

The chance for heavy rain should slowly diminish by Monday, with lighter winds.
Drying trend on the horizon
Oahu weather radar as of 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
Flash flood warning extended for Oahu as heavy showers continue
Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.
Flood watch issued for Kauai County, Oahu with threat of more heavy rain
Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially for Kauai and Oahu.
Soggy start for first weekend of the new year