Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his...
Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:15 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday evening.

The cause of death was not announced.

Leakey, the son of globally known anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership roles including director of the National Museums of Kenya and what became the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenyatta’s statement said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the news of the death of our founder,” the conservation group WildlifeDirect said.

The group’s CEO, Paula Kahumbu, said Leakey had “a natural sense of leadership, old-fashioned but straightforward. His memory was super sharp and his ability to hold many ideas in the air at once to find common threads was phenomenal. He will be dearly missed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said nearly all of the injuries were serious or critical. (Image: Peter Tang)
As Oahu rings in the new year with illegal fireworks, first responders had a busy night
Illegal aerial fireworks over a West Oahu neighborhood.
Despite rain (and the law), illegal fireworks fill the sky above Oahu
The second grader from Windward Nazarene Academy gave him a basketball she signed.
While Obama is usually asked for autographs, this little girl decided to give him hers instead
Oahu weather radar as of 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
Flash flood warning canceled on Oahu, but heavy rain potential remains high
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 2,710 new COVID infections; 4 additional fatalities

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
3 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge