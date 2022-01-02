HPD opens attempted murder investigation following shooting in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle in Maili on Thursday.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. when a suspect fired shots at a parked vehicle occupied by two men. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said one of the rounds struck one the men in the lower back. Officials said the gunshot victim was transported to the hospital by a family member in serious but stable condition.

HPD said no arrests have been made at this time and that the suspect is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.