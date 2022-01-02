Tributes
Hawaii reports 3,178 new COVID infections; more than 25,000 cases in last 14 days

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 3,178 new COVID infections Sunday. The latest infections push the state’s total number of cases to 118,820.

The state also reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 25,236 new COVID cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

  • 2,495 were on Oahu
  • 225 on Maui
  • 238 on Hawaii Island
  • 129 on Kauai
  • 16 on Molokai
  • 14 on Lanai

There were also 61 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

