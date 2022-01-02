From Gold Medals to National Championships, a look back at Hawaii sports in 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2021 saw the return of roaring crowds and triumphant victories for the teams and athletes that call Hawaii home after pandemic shutdowns and delays.

From Gold Medals to National Championships, Hawaii sports fans experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

The tragic passing of legendary UH quarterback Colt Brennan and sportscaster Robert Kekaula, while also seeing the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team capture their first National Championship and Carissa Moore’s Golden Year after earning a Gold Medal in the Tokyo Olympics and her fifth World Surf League title.

Also seeing the return of high school athletics, crowning new Hawaii prep State football Champions.

Here’s a look back at the sights and sounds of 2021.

