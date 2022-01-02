Tributes
Former Rainbow Warriors linebacker Darius Muasau commits to UCLA

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:55 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii and Mililani High School linebacker Darius Muasau has committed to UCLA.

The former ‘Bow took to social media on Saturday to announce the decision.

Musasu was a two-time First team All-Mountain West selection during his three year stint in Manoa, leading the Warriors in tackles in both 2020 and 2021.

With the move to Los Angeles, the linebacker reunites with his former Trojan teammate in Dillon Gabriel who commited to the Bruins in December.

Both former Trojans are eligible to play immediately.

