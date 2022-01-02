Tributes
Child killed, 7 injured after pickup truck loses control on Mauna Kea

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 10-year-old child was killed was killed and seven others were injured after a pickup truck went down a ravine off Mauna Kea Access Road on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue officials were called to an area just below the Mauna Kea Visitor Center at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, near where a mid-sized truck had rolled over and down a ravine about 200 feet off the road.

Officials say the truck was speeding when the driver lost control.

Several of the truck’s eight occupants were ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. It was not clear whether the child was in the bed of the pickup when it crashed.

Rescue response was hampered by both the weather, which made patient transport by helicopter not possible, and the elevation of the scene — roughly 8,000 feet above sea level.

Mauna Kea Access Road was closed for several hours after the incident.

Hawaii police are investigating the crash.

