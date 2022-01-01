Within just hours of the new year, Maui police report 2 separate traffic fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is investigating two separate traffic fatalities that occurred within just hours of 2022.

Authorities said it responded to a crash on Honoapiilani Highway north of Kekaa Drive at around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said a man driving a motorcycle at high speed lost control and was ejected onto the roadway, sliding into the northbound lanes of traffic. That’s when he was struck by an SUV.

Police said the 51-year-old man from Lahaina died at the scene.

The driver and three passengers of the SUV did not sustain any injuries from the collision.

Maui police also responded to a crash in Wailuku at 1:45 a.m. on Kehalani Mauka Parkway.

Officials said preliminary investigation reveals that the moped driver was traveling northwest when he lost control and collided into the raised curbing multiple time. He was ejected onto the roadway.

Police said the 32-year-old rider died at the scene.

MPD said in both incidents neither of the victims were wearing helmets.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

These are the first two traffic fatalities for Maui County this year, compared to none at the same time last year.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.