Soggy start for first weekend of the new year

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially for Kauai and Oahu.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Unstable tropical moisture will linger over the islands, bringing periods of sometimes heavy rainfall through the New Year’s holiday weekend, along with humid winds from the south-southeast. The highest chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on Kauai and Oahu, which are under a flood watch through 6 a.m. Sunday. Winds The unsettled weather will start transitioning to a drier pattern after Monday, with light winds on Tuesday and returning trades Wednesday.

The first swell of the new year will be a moderate northwest swell, expected to arrive Saturday night, peak Sunday and fade Monday. A larger swell is forecast to arrive on north and west shores on Wednesday, with waves reaching high surf advisory levels and possibly getting close to the 25-foot warning threshold. Another extra-large swell is possible next weekend.

