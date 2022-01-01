Soggy start for first weekend of the new year
Unstable tropical moisture will linger over the islands, bringing periods of sometimes heavy rainfall through the New Year’s holiday weekend, along with humid winds from the south-southeast. The highest chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on Kauai and Oahu, which are under a flood watch through 6 a.m. Sunday. Winds The unsettled weather will start transitioning to a drier pattern after Monday, with light winds on Tuesday and returning trades Wednesday.
The first swell of the new year will be a moderate northwest swell, expected to arrive Saturday night, peak Sunday and fade Monday. A larger swell is forecast to arrive on north and west shores on Wednesday, with waves reaching high surf advisory levels and possibly getting close to the 25-foot warning threshold. Another extra-large swell is possible next weekend.
