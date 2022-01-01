Tributes
Rockslide prompts closure of Pali Highway in town-bound direction

Crews are working to remove debris from the roadway.
Crews are working to remove debris from the roadway.(HIDOT)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have closed the Pali Highway in the town-bound direction, past Castle Junction, due to a rockslide.

Officials said the incident happened just after 12 p.m. This comes as a flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu until 4:30 p.m.

Crews are working to remove potentially undermined trees and debris from the roadway.

The state Department of Transportation said the closure could last up to 4 hours.

In the meantime, drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

