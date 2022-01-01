Rockslide prompts closure of Pali Highway in town-bound direction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have closed the Pali Highway in the town-bound direction, past Castle Junction, due to a rockslide.

Officials said the incident happened just after 12 p.m. This comes as a flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu until 4:30 p.m.

Crews are working to remove potentially undermined trees and debris from the roadway.

The state Department of Transportation said the closure could last up to 4 hours.

In the meantime, drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Oahu #hitraffic #hiwx update on Pali Highway Honolulu-bound past Castle Junction. Crew will remove potentially undermined tree and debris. Estimating 4 hours to reopen. Will post when done. pic.twitter.com/uhkqxXgt2e — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) January 1, 2022

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.