As Oahu rings in the new year with illegal fireworks, first responders are kept busy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the night sky lit up with fireworks on Oahu to ring in 2022, many continued to ignore a years-old aerial fireworks ban.

This resulted in some serious injuries, making it a busy night for first responders.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said between 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day, paramedics responded to and treated 11 people with injuries from fireworks.

During the daytime on Friday, EMS said two people were also treated for serious firework-related injuries.

Of those injured, one was a child and the rest were adults. Officials said the majority of injuries occurred in west Oahu.

First responders said firework injuries included patients who lost fingers and parts of their hand while holding explosive-type fireworks. EMS said it saw patients with burns and those struck in the face, neck and chest with firework projectiles and shrapnel.

Officials said nearly all of the injuries were serious or critical, and most were transported to the Queen’s Medical Center Trauma Center or the Straub Burn Center.

EMS said emergency rooms walk-ins for less serious burns and injuries were not included in their data.

During the same time period a year ago, Honolulu EMS responded to six firework injuries.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to 11 fireworks-related incidents.

Two structure fires

Three rubbish fires

Six medical injuries

This story will be updated.

