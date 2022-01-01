Maui residents get ready to ring in the new year with a bang as many line up for fireworks

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rain or shine, Maui residents say most traditions will continue this New Year’s Eve.

“I got some fireworks, traditions, keep it going, gatta scare away all the bad spirits, the bad juju from this year,” said Maui resident Ceejay Santos.

Dark clouds and high COVID numbers aren’t stopping Santos from celebrating the new year. However, he admits it will be different.

“We normally pound mochi. But with everything going on, we haven’t been able to,” Santos said. “Probably just keep it real small this year.”

Outdoor gatherings are legal no matter how many people are attending. But police promise to crack down on fireworks violations.

Fireworks can only be used from 9:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1:00 a.m. New Year’s Day. Violators face a $2,000 fine. The use of aerial fireworks without a permit is also illegal.

“The county does not condone, does not want illegal fireworks. In fact, it’s a Category C Felony and if we can find out who’s firing them off, we’ll build a case on it,” said MPD Chief John Pelletier.

Maui’s new police chief said the laws are there to keep people safe.

“I’m very respectful of the fact that this is a close-knit community, that we are on an island, and sometimes folks don’t necessarily want to say that their neighbors are doing things,” Pelletier said. “Well, I know of people that have had limbs blown off. I know of people that have had their houses set on fire from illegal fireworks.”

The chief asks residents to celebrate responsibly.

