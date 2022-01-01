Many frustrated as major COVID testing sites close last minute due to ‘inclement weather’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars pulled up to the Neal Blaisdell Center and the Waikiki Shell on the morning of New Year’s Eve for their COVID test appointments, only to be greeted by an empty lot.

Capture Diagnostics, a contractor for the National Kidney Foundation, said due to inclement weather expected over the next few days, some testing sites will be closed.

That means other testing sites need to pick up the slack.

At the Ala Moana Shopping Center, hours-long lines snaked around the lower level of the mall as people waited for tests at the Visitor Concierge Services by Roberts Hawaii.

Among the people who had to find a Plan B was University of Hawaii professor Kevin Lye. He wanted to go through the testing process himself, to see what resources there were for students with exemptions who would need to test weekly.

He said he ran into a lot of confused people.

“Clearly, there was a need, and a feeling to want to get tested on New Year’s Eve,” Lye said. “They could have a safe time spending time with their friends and family.”

“It was a frustrating morning, I’m just here to make sure that if I am positive, I can quarantine and am safe,” said Marilyn Sisowath, who was turned away from another site.

Testing provider Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group sees this situation as a failure.

“This is extraordinarily concerning and disappointing,” he said. “Because we are right now in the midst of a peak surge, where the only way we’re going to get ahead of this is by continuing our testing. To have testing canceled for ‘weather,’ that’s unacceptable.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said we need more testing, not less.

“We don’t even have enough tests to keep up with the positive Omicron cases,” Green said.

But for the thousands on Oahu in need of tests, the rain could dampen some validation.

“There are a lot of disappointed and frustrated people waiting in line,” Lye said.

Capture Diagnostics said testing sites with pop-up tents are most vulnerable and will resume testing when weather permits. To check on testing sites’ availability, visit their website.

