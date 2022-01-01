Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Many frustrated as major COVID testing sites close last minute due to ‘inclement weather’

Surge testing site on Oahu.
Surge testing site on Oahu.(HNN)
By Samie Solina
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars pulled up to the Neal Blaisdell Center and the Waikiki Shell on the morning of New Year’s Eve for their COVID test appointments, only to be greeted by an empty lot.

Capture Diagnostics, a contractor for the National Kidney Foundation, said due to inclement weather expected over the next few days, some testing sites will be closed.

That means other testing sites need to pick up the slack.

At the Ala Moana Shopping Center, hours-long lines snaked around the lower level of the mall as people waited for tests at the Visitor Concierge Services by Roberts Hawaii.

Among the people who had to find a Plan B was University of Hawaii professor Kevin Lye. He wanted to go through the testing process himself, to see what resources there were for students with exemptions who would need to test weekly.

He said he ran into a lot of confused people.

“Clearly, there was a need, and a feeling to want to get tested on New Year’s Eve,” Lye said. “They could have a safe time spending time with their friends and family.”

“It was a frustrating morning, I’m just here to make sure that if I am positive, I can quarantine and am safe,” said Marilyn Sisowath, who was turned away from another site.

Testing provider Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group sees this situation as a failure.

“This is extraordinarily concerning and disappointing,” he said. “Because we are right now in the midst of a peak surge, where the only way we’re going to get ahead of this is by continuing our testing. To have testing canceled for ‘weather,’ that’s unacceptable.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said we need more testing, not less.

“We don’t even have enough tests to keep up with the positive Omicron cases,” Green said.

But for the thousands on Oahu in need of tests, the rain could dampen some validation.

“There are a lot of disappointed and frustrated people waiting in line,” Lye said.

Capture Diagnostics said testing sites with pop-up tents are most vulnerable and will resume testing when weather permits. To check on testing sites’ availability, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii heads into New Year’s festivities with record case counts
The airline said most of the staffing shortages are affecting crews on the Boeing 717′s, which...
Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid COVID staffing shortages
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 3,290 new cases on New Year’s Eve; 5 additional deaths
Heavy rains battered Oahu on Friday, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood advisories canceled for Molokai, Maui
File photo of fireworks
Despite concerns about gatherings, New Year’s fireworks show in Waikiki still on

Latest News

Heavy rains battered Oahu on Friday, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood advisories canceled for Molokai, Maui
Travelers wait in line to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid quarantine.
COVID staffing shortages lead to canceled flights, long screening lines at airports
“We are in a surge unlike anything we have seen before, and it is irresponsible of public...
As cases spike, epidemiologists and policymakers clash on response to Omicron
The man was treated and transported to a trauma facility in serious condition.
22-year-old in serious condition after aerial firework went awry in Ewa Beach