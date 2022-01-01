Tributes
HECO asks Oahu customers to conserve electricity after several generators go offline

HECO said multiple generators are working at limited capacity.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is asking all Oahu customers to conserve electricity Friday night due to problems with several of their generators.

HECO says its AES coal plant is operating at less than half its capacity, and five other generators are offline or at low capacity due to maintenance and other issues.

Officials said the second and third largest generators on the system at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe plant are offline or at reduced capacity because of a steam leak that occurred Friday and a mechanical issue.

Customers are asked to conserve energy especially between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The company is suggesting customers to turn off or lessen the use of air conditioners, delay hot showers, laundry and dishwashing, It is also recommending turning off holiday lights and decorations, and minimizing cooking.

This story will be updated.

