Hawaii reports 2,710 new COVID infections; 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 2,710 new COVID infections on Saturday.

The latest infections push the state’s total number of cases to 115,642.

The state also reported four additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 23,080 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

2,085 were on Oahu

335 on Maui

195 on Hawaii Island

77 on Kauai

12 on Molokai

3 on Lanai

There were also 3 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

