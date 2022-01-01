Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 2,710 new COVID infections; 4 additional fatalities

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 2,710 new COVID infections on Saturday.

The latest infections push the state’s total number of cases to 115,642.

The state also reported four additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 23,080 cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 2,085 were on Oahu
  • 335 on Maui
  • 195 on Hawaii Island
  • 77 on Kauai
  • 12 on Molokai
  • 3 on Lanai
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans — including getting tested

There were also 3 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 3,290 new cases on New Year’s Eve; 5 additional deaths
The man was treated and transported to a trauma facility in serious condition.
22-year-old in serious condition after aerial firework went awry in Ewa Beach
Heavy rains battered Oahu on Friday, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood advisory issued for Oahu as heavy rains persist
The airline said most of the staffing shortages are affecting crews on the Boeing 717′s, which...
Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid COVID staffing shortages
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

HPD said it was stepping up enforcement this year. But police can’t be everywhere.
Despite rain (and the law), illegal fireworks fill the sky above Oahu
Despite Hawaii’s current surge, no major restrictions have been reimplemented — except a limit...
As cases spike, epidemiologists and policymakers clash on response to Omicron
Illegal aerial fireworks over a West Oahu neighborhood.
Despite rain (and the law), illegal fireworks fill the sky above Oahu
Travelers wait in line to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid quarantine.
COVID staffing shortages lead to canceled flights, long lines at airports