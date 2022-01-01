Tributes
Flood watch issued for Kauai County, Oahu with threat of more heavy rain

Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.
Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains that have been drenching the state from New Year’s Eve are also forecast to continue well into the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted a flood watch for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through 6 a.m. Sunday because of continuing unsettled weather.

Heavy rain is possible statewide, but the highest threat for downpours and isolated thunderstorms will be for the western end of the state.

The recent rainfall over the last few days has already left the ground saturated in many spots, and any additional rain could easily lead to flash flooding.

Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas could be closed due to runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas could also sustain property damage from runoff.

Many streams and rivers are still elevated, with high waters levels in Lake Wilson in central Oahu.

Oahu and Kauai had widespread rain during the overnight hours from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Areas along the Waianae coast as well as central and east Oahu received up to five inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

