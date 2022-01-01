Tributes
Flood advisory extended for Oahu as heavy showers continue

Radar shows pockets of heavy rainfall over Oahu.
Radar shows pockets of heavy rainfall over Oahu.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The entire island of Oahu remains under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m. as heavy showers continue to move over the island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said rain was falling at a rate of up to two inches per hour.

While the showers have been moving fairly quickly, the rain is falling on already-saturated ground.

Water levels were reported to be rising in windward Oahu’s flood-prone Waiahole and Waikane streams, which may affect Kamehameha Highway.

A flood watch is also in effect for Oahu through early Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.

