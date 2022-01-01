Flood advisory extended for Oahu as heavy showers continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The entire island of Oahu remains under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m. as heavy showers continue to move over the island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said rain was falling at a rate of up to two inches per hour.

While the showers have been moving fairly quickly, the rain is falling on already-saturated ground.

Water levels were reported to be rising in windward Oahu’s flood-prone Waiahole and Waikane streams, which may affect Kamehameha Highway.

A flood watch is also in effect for Oahu through early Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.

