Flood advisory extended for Oahu as heavy showers continue
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The entire island of Oahu remains under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m. as heavy showers continue to move over the island.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said rain was falling at a rate of up to two inches per hour.
While the showers have been moving fairly quickly, the rain is falling on already-saturated ground.
Water levels were reported to be rising in windward Oahu’s flood-prone Waiahole and Waikane streams, which may affect Kamehameha Highway.
A flood watch is also in effect for Oahu through early Sunday morning.
