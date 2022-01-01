Tributes
First class action lawsuit filed on behalf of residents affected by Navy’s tainted water crisis

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of residents affected by Navy’s tainted water crisis.

Attorneys Terry Revere and Michael Green filed the suit on behalf of all residents of military housing affected by the petroleum contamination — that affected 93,000 people on the Pearl Harbor water system.

The lawsuit doesn’t target the Navy specifically, but rather the companies that manage the housing complexes.

It was filed over losses due their failure to provide safe water to residents

“I don’t think its really contested by anyone at this point including the Navy and the landlords that they were obligated to provide fair and safe housing,” Revere said. “They didn’t do so, and they need to compensate folks whose whole lives have been upended.”

Attorneys said they rushed to get the lawsuit started, so military residents can join the class action before they leave Hawaii.

More complex litigation will come later for people who can prove their health was harmed by the contamination.

