With New Year’s celebrations approaching, here’s some tips to keep your pets safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the new year approaches and with many expected to celebrate with fireworks, here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the holiday.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is urging owners to plan ahead to protect their pets and to reduce the number of stray and injured animals brought to the shelter.

Officials advise owners to keep pets in a safe place indoors as animals may panic and escape yards — even if fenced — due to loud noises from fireworks. Do not leave pets unattended outside. If you can’t keep your pet indoors, consider keeping them in an enclosed garage.

It is also important to ensure that your pets have proper identification. On Oahu, pets are required to be microchipped and have a collar with a tag noting a current phone number. Visit FoundAnimals.org to make sure microchip information is up to date.

Owners can also keep their pets calm by using thunder shirts, favorite treats or crating. People can also check with veterinarians about anxiety medications for your pet.

For those who lose their pets during the holiday, immediately call the Hawaiian Humane Society at (808) 356-2228 and file a Lost Pet Report.

If you find a lost pet, take them to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Admissions Center, where they can be reunited with their owners.

Furthermore, on New Year’s Eve, be sure your pet gets plenty of exercise during the day as this will help tire them out before the evening’s display of fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.