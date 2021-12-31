Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With New Year’s celebrations approaching, here’s some tips to keep your pets safe

For those who lose their pets during the holiday, immediately call the Hawaiian Humane Society...
For those who lose their pets during the holiday, immediately call the Hawaiian Humane Society at (808) 356-2228 and file a Lost Pet Report.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the new year approaches and with many expected to celebrate with fireworks, here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the holiday.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is urging owners to plan ahead to protect their pets and to reduce the number of stray and injured animals brought to the shelter.

Officials advise owners to keep pets in a safe place indoors as animals may panic and escape yards — even if fenced — due to loud noises from fireworks. Do not leave pets unattended outside. If you can’t keep your pet indoors, consider keeping them in an enclosed garage.

It is also important to ensure that your pets have proper identification. On Oahu, pets are required to be microchipped and have a collar with a tag noting a current phone number. Visit FoundAnimals.org to make sure microchip information is up to date.

Owners can also keep their pets calm by using thunder shirts, favorite treats or crating. People can also check with veterinarians about anxiety medications for your pet.

For those who lose their pets during the holiday, immediately call the Hawaiian Humane Society at (808) 356-2228 and file a Lost Pet Report.

If you find a lost pet, take them to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Admissions Center, where they can be reunited with their owners.

Furthermore, on New Year’s Eve, be sure your pet gets plenty of exercise during the day as this will help tire them out before the evening’s display of fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii heads into New Year’s festivities with record case counts
The airline said most of the staffing shortages are affecting crews on the Boeing 717′s, which...
Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid COVID staffing shortages
Heavy rains battered Oahu on Friday, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flash flood warning canceled for Kauai, Oahu
File photo of fireworks
Despite concerns about gatherings, New Year’s fireworks show in Waikiki still on
HFD said it responded to a 911 call at around 4:15 p.m. and discovered 13 people in distress on...
At least 9 hikers stranded on Moanalua Valley trail as weather conditions worsen

Latest News

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 3,290 new cases on New Year’s Eve; 5 additional deaths
Officials said it will be illegal to knowingly capture, entangle, or kill any species of shark...
Shark fishing to be banned in state marine waters beginning January 1
Heavy rains battered Oahu on Friday, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flash flood warning canceled for Kauai, Oahu
Fans who take off their masks at the Bill Maher comedy shows will be kicked out.
Amid surge in cases, live events promoter cracks down on COVID safety rules