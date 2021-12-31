A staunch protector of coastal lands and beaches in Hawaii calls it a career

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sam Lemmo chuckles when he thinks back to 1991 and his job interview with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

He was asked what he’d do if a landowner’s actions threatened the existence of a native bird that lived on the same property.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘You know, I think we have to purchase the property. And he says, ‘You’re hired!’ Lemmo said.

That launched Lemmo into a 30-year career as a public servant. He said he always tried to be fair, balanced and reasonable ― even in the face of criticism.

“And criticism coming from some sectors, or some entities where you wouldn’t expect that to happen, like the people you work for,” he said.

Lemmo was born in Des Moines and grew up in California, where he went to college and met some of the country’s top conservationists.

“They inspired me to pursue the environmental disciplines,” he said.

After a stint in the Peace Corps, he came to Hawaii.

At DLNR, he created and oversaw the state’s Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands, which was at the forefront of many tough cases. Lemmo stands behind every decision he made.

“Whether it was asking HECO not to string 138kV power lines over Waahila Ridge, or whether or not we endured the whole Mauna Kea situation and the drama. My office was behind the recommendations in that case,” he said.

Lemmo feels the most pride for what he did to protect Hawaii’s coast lands and beaches,

“Not only against climate change and sea level rise, but poor planning practices, poor land use practices along our coasts, building structures and facilities ― public and private ― too close to the ocean,” he said.

His successor will have to confront, among other things, the challenge of sea level rise.

Lemmo believes the younger generation will find answers and offers this advice.

“Stop just accepting what government is telling you and begin to think about, ‘What can I personally do to be part of the solution, to help myself and my family?’” he said.

Lemmo’s last day on the job will be Friday. At 60 years old, he’s looking forward to his future.

