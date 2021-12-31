Push for booster mandate gains ground as Omicron variant surges in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the highly contagious Omicron variant, there’s a growing movement to require a third booster shot to qualify as fully vaccinated.

Starting Jan. 8, Maui will become the first county to require residents and visitors to get a booster shot to dine-in at a restaurant or go to the theater to see a movie.

County employees and state employees who work on Maui also need to get the third dose to be considered fully immunized ― or they have to show proof of a negative COVID test.

“Go get the booster, why not? You got the two, why not go for the gusto like I’ve done and get it done?” said Maui Mayor Mike Victorino.

The exception: People who received the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine less than six months ago or people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine less than two months ago.

They will be considered fully vaccinated until they become eligible for the third shot, Victorino said.

State health officials say they are also leaning in that direction.

“We used to say that being fully vaccinated was two shots and that worked pretty darn well for previous iterations of this virus,” said Dr. Libby Char, director of the state Health Department.

“What we’re seeing with Omicron is that it is not adequate.”

She added, “We know how important it is to get those booster shots so I think from a public health standpoint it absolutely makes sense.”

The change would require adjustments to the state’s Safe Travels program.

Safe Travels allows tourists and returning residents to avoid the 10-day quarantine if they can show they’ve received their two vaccine shots or can show proof of a negative COVID test.

Right now, the city won’t mandate booster shots but it’s not ruling that out in the future ― especially if case loads continue to soar and start to tax the hospitals.

“I think anything is possible. I’m not going to say no. As the old cliche goes you never say never. But at this point we’re not doing it,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

More than a million people, or 74% of the state’s population, have gotten their first two shots and are considered fully vaccinated.

But only 351,000 have received the booster shot, which medical experts say has been shown to lessen the symptoms of the Omicron variant.

To encourage city workers to get their booster, Blangiardi is giving workers a day off.

He also said he’s urging the private sector to provide similar incentives.

