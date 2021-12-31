Pandemic modelers see ‘exponential growth’ in COVID surge and no peak in sight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The team that forecasts the trajectory of Hawaii’s COVID numbers is concerned about what kind of figures the state will see after the New Year’s weekend.

Earlier this week, the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Workgroup projected the state would see 4,000 cases by Friday ― a prediction that will almost certainly prove accurate. On Thursday, Hawaii saw a record 3,484 infections, a figure that doesn’t include positive from home tests.

HiPAM says the high numbers Thursday were fueled by Christmas gatherings.

And they fear New Year’s parties will wreak even more havoc.

“People want to know when is the peak, when are we curving?,” said HiPAM modeler Monique Chyba. “We want to know that as well.”

HiPAM modelers say Omicron presents a completely different challenge than Delta as cases have spiked at an alarming rate and infections are still on the upswing.

“It’s an exponential growth,” said HiPAM co-chair Thomas Lee.

“There’s this continued spread, so this is the beginning. But hopefully, it won’t balloon too much. We can’t predict human behavior, that’s the biggest uncertainty in our modeling.”

Despite the high numbers on Oahu, forecasters are keeping a closer eye on the Neighbor Islands.

Kauai saw more than 140 infections Thursday, while Molokai has back to back days of at least 20.

“The Neighbor Islands are much more at risk and we’re very concerned right now because they’re surging a lot,” Chyba said. “Molokai has a lot of cases and they don’t have a hospital, so that’s a huge cause of concern.”

While Omicron appears to result in symptoms less severe than Delta, HiPAM anticipates it will have more ripple effects on the community.

“The daily numbers as they are rising, people might not be going to the hospital, but they are getting sick and we’re depleting the workforce with those high numbers,” Chyba said.

“It’s going to have consequences with essential work.”

And they say although the window is small, there is time to act.

“The good thing is it’s not New Year’s Eve yet,” Lee said.

“So while the next few days numbers will reflect Christmas, there is still some hope that with responsible behavior, people staying away from large gatherings and doing the right thing, we can avoid a larger peak than what we might expect if people just let down their guards completely.”

It’s important to note that HiPAM’s calculations are projections based on public data that’s available. One thing no one knows is how many vaccinated people are infected, which would give a true picture of the extent of spread.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.