Maui residents wait in line for hours for free COVID tests as county sees record case counts

A line snaked around the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku for hours on Thursday.
A line snaked around the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku for hours on Thursday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For two days in a row, Maui residents have waited in line for several hours for free coronavirus tests.

“When we pulled up, we were surprised to see that the line was all the way past the police station, and wraps all the way around the building and comes back. I was amazed,” said Wailuku resident Joseph Celebrado.

A line snaked around the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku for hours on Thursday.

Free COVID-19 testing started being offered at 9 a.m. Organizers said people started lining up at around 5 a.m.

Pelenatita Namoa-Hanusa and her husband drove to Wailuku from Lahaina Thursday morning for the free test and said the demand for testing on the Valley Isle is growing every day.

“I think with this Omicron variant, there is more demand now versus a couple of weeks ago,” she said.

It comes at a time when Maui County reports record-breaking infection numbers heading into the new year.

“COVID is spreading like crazy and everybody is in fear. So, I think it’s the panic of the COVID and what can happen” said Su-lyne Kaihewalu.

Meanwhile, supply seem to be running low.

“There’s a lot of challenges getting test kits out from all over the United States because everybody is burning out right now,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.

Mauliola Pharmacy, a small locally owned pharmacy in Wailuku, has been providing COVID tests on Maui since August.

A letter was handed out to customers on Wednesday saying they can no longer afford to offer COVID tests for free.

“It is our hope that we are able to secure funding in order to continue serving,” said Pharmacist Dr. Cory Lehano. “We have proven time and time again we have the capacity and capability to scale up if needed and provide this crucial service at this crucial time.”

After learning about the problem on Wednesday, Victorino stepped in.

“When I called them in, we discussed it. We put some county funds because at this point we need test sites and we cannot be sitting there and say, ‘Oh, let’s wait for the state, let’s wait for the feds.’ We need to get it done now,” said Victorino.

Lehano said the county’s assistance could not have come at a better time.

“He understands that there’s a need, an extreme need, to offer COVID-19 testing,” said Lehano. “I’d definitely like to thank Mayor Victorino and his team for stepping up and answering the call. Definitely shows his commitment and dedication to the people of Maui.”

Testing was scheduled to go until 2 p.m. however, Mauliola Pharmacy ran out of tests by 11 a.m.

Victorino vows more tests will be available again Friday at 9 a.m.

