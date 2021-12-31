Tributes
At least 9 hikers stranded on Moanalua Valley trail as weather conditions worsen

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said at least nine hikers are stranded Thursday night after rising rivers blocked trail access to rescuers in Moanalua Valley.

HFD said it responded to a 911 call at around 4:15 p.m. and discovered 13 people in distress on the Kamananui Trail.

Officials said weather conditions initially prevented helicopters from landing, so ground crews hiked and used utility terrain vehicles to get to the scene.

Eventually, conditions improved, but only three people were airlifted out.

HFD said due to worsening conditions, efforts were suspended until Friday morning.

The remaining hikers will likely have to spend the night on the trail as the rescue will resume when there is more light.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

