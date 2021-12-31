Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Las Vegas memorial service for Harry Reid set for Jan. 8

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A memorial service honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has been scheduled for Jan. 8 at a performing arts center in Las Vegas.

Reid, 82, died Tuesday at home in Henderson, Nevada, of complications from pancreatic cancer, according to Landra Reid, his wife of 62 years.

His office in Las Vegas announced Thursday that the 11 a.m. service at the Smith Center will be open to family, colleagues and invited guests, and will be livestreamed.

Tickets will be distributed through his office, former aides said in a statement. Additional details will be released at a later time. Arrangements for a memorial service in Washington, D.C., have not been disclosed.

Reid, a Democrat elected to the U.S. House in 1982, served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history.

President Joe Biden, who served with him in the Senate, called him one of the great Senate majority leaders in the country’s history.

Reid retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye. He announced in May 2018 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was being treated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
Tanioka's will be closed until Jan. 19.
Why has Tanioka’s stopped taking New Year’s orders? It’s a sign of the times
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii heads into New Year’s festivities with record case counts; 3,484 new infections reported

Latest News

Hawaii County firefighters battled a fire in Hilo on Wednesday.
Children playing with lighter started Hilo apartment fire, officials say
FILE - Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin discussed the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin trade frank talk as alarm rises over Ukraine
Demand for COVID testing has skyrocketed amid the ongoing surge.
Pandemic modelers see ‘exponential growth’ in COVID surge and no peak in sight
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations