Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid COVID staffing shortages

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the highly transmissible Omicron variant infects workers and causes staffing shortages across the country, Hawaiian Airlines is also feeling the impact, already canceling dozens of flights.

The airline said a total of 11 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day combined, and 10 interisland flights were canceled on Wednesday.

The number of flight cancelations nearly tripled on Thursday to 27 flights, which included 25 interisland flights.

The airline said most of the staffing shortages are affecting crews on the Boeing 717′s, which are used to fly between the islands.

“We subbed in some of the larger aircraft that we have available to backfill, and we are able to put in some extra seats out there to accommodate people again,” said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram. “We’re sorry when we adjust the timing of flights for folks at the last minute.”

Ingram also said there’s usually an increase in sick calls and other leaves during the holidays — but these have increased because of COVID.

Hawaiian Airlines’ CEO is also among the chorus of leaders who say that personal responsibility and getting vaccinated — not travel restrictions — are still the best ways to stop the surge in cases.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

