Hawaii reports 3,290 new cases as COVID surge continues; 5 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported a record 3,290 new COVID cases Friday, as a surge in new infections ― driven by the highly transmissible Omicron mutation ― continued. The state also reported five additional fatalities.

Health experts braced for even higher case counts in the wake of New Year’s celebrations both large and small.

Amid the rise in cases, officials are quick to note the number doesn’t include positives from at-home COVID tests.

State Department of Health officials have urged residents to avoid large gatherings and to take precautions heading into the New Year’s holiday, but only Hawaii County has instituted new restrictions ― limiting get-togethers indoors to 10 people rather than 25.

The latest infections push the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 112,932. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 21,128 cases detected.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus has risen to 1,090.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

2,514 were on Oahu

317 on Maui

256 on Hawaii Island

127 on Kauai

10 on Molokai

Two on Lanai

There were also 64 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.