Hawaii Island woman pleads guilty to several armed crime sprees

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island woman has pleaded guilty to a series of charges including two counts of robbery, burglary and a firearm offense.

Officials said Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez fired a shotgun while trying to steal an elderly man’s pickup truck at a Burger King parking lot in Hilo in March 2020. She fled after taking items from the vehicle.

Later that day, she tried to steal another vehicle at the Target parking lot on Makaala Street. The victim was sprayed with an unidentified chemical, which authorities believe was pepper spray.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, the 26-year-old also pleaded no contest to five charges from 2019 when she allegedly drove at two officers in Kaumana.

Pacheco-Fernandez faces at least three years in prison and a maximum 10-year prison sentence. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

