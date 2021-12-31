Flash flood warning issued for Oahu as heavy rains drench parts of the island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Oahu in the areas of Kaneohe, Wahiawa and Kahaluu. The warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m.

The radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountain range with the heaviest rain falling over the slopes for Heeia to Kaaawa.

Officials said rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Flash Flood Warning including Kane'ohe HI, Wahiawa HI, Kahalu'u HI until 11:30 PM HST pic.twitter.com/NjyY4JiEMB — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) December 31, 2021

The Waiahole Stream has risen rapidly in response to the rain, and the Waihee Stream gage remains elevated.

NWS said flash flooding is ongoing.

