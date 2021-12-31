Tributes
Amid surge in cases, live events promoter crackdowns on COVID safety rules

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:47 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As COVID cases surge across Hawaii, a live events promoter is asking spectators to follow COVID safety rules at upcoming shows.

Fans who take off their masks at Bill Maher’s comedy shows on Maui and Oahu will be kicked out.

The events’ promoter, Rick Bartalini, said those who do not comply will be removed from the show will not be given refunds.

Bartalini said the shows’ pandemic protocols go beyond what the counties or state requires and that strict safety rules will be implemented.

Maher is also trying to reassure ticket holders that the event will be safe.

“I’ve worked hard with the promoters, theaters and everyone involved to make sure this is a very safe environment, and we are not taking any chances,” said the comedian.

“Vaccines, spacing and masks all contribute to letting you enjoy with great confidence once again the live experience. There is nothing like it.”

Among the rules, food and drinks will also not be allowed at the venues.

Maher is holding a show at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday and at Oahu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall on Friday.

While all guests will need to be fully vaccinated at the show on Maui, those attending on Oahu will have the option to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours.

