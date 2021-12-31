Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

53-year-old woman dies after falling off electric bike in Mililani

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 53-year-old woman has died after falling off an electric bike in Mililani on Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. along Lehiwa Drive near Haalilo Street.

Officials said the woman was was riding the bike and “fell off for an unknown reason” and hit her head.

Paramedics transported her to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition where she later died.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This is the 48th traffic fatality on Oahu as compared to 53 at this same time in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii heads into New Year’s festivities with record case counts; 3,484 new infections reported
Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
Tanioka's will be closed until Jan. 19.
Why has Tanioka’s stopped taking New Year’s orders? It’s a sign of the times
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings

Latest News

With the highly contagious Omicron variant, there’s a growing movement to require a third...
Push for booster mandate gains ground as Omicron variant surges in Hawaii
HNN File
Maui County to require eligible patrons at restaurants, gyms to show proof of booster
Hawaii County firefighters battled a fire in Hilo on Wednesday.
Children playing with lighter started Hilo apartment fire, officials say
Demand for COVID testing has skyrocketed amid the ongoing surge.
Pandemic modelers see ‘exponential growth’ in COVID surge and no peak in sight