53-year-old woman dies after falling off electric bike in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 53-year-old woman has died after falling off an electric bike in Mililani on Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. along Lehiwa Drive near Haalilo Street.

Officials said the woman was was riding the bike and “fell off for an unknown reason” and hit her head.

Paramedics transported her to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition where she later died.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This is the 48th traffic fatality on Oahu as compared to 53 at this same time in 2020.

