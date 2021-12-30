UH men’s volleyball opens preseason practices ahead of National title defense

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team was back in the practice gym this week ahead of their season openers in the Outrigger Challenge.

Despite being reigning champs and tied for first place in the Big West polls, the team itself will look a lot different.

“Still got a couple of things planned to commemorate last year, but I think the groups really focused and excited to be back in the gym and seeing how this team is going to come together.” Head coach Charlie Wade told reporters.

Going into 2022, the ‘Bows are down four starters from last year’s National Championship line up, now coach Wade now looking towards his bench to find a new rotation and new players to step up.

“When it’s time to play, they’re going to have to play.” Coach Wade said. “We’ll see, all of the replacements have already been in our practice gym for years, so it’s not like we’re bringing somebody in that’s never played, you know, either in our gym or at a high level, so we’ll just see, we think we got some depth and we’ll see as the season unfolds who emerges as this team’s leaders.”

Last season the UH played their entire regular season in front of a max capacity crowd of zero due to the pandemic, only seeing a limited amount of fans during their title run in Columbus, Ohio.

With other teams in Manoa dealing with COVID issues, these ‘Bows are taking it upon themselves to keep the team safe.

“Making good decisions.” Coach Wade said. “There’s an element of luck to it too, because, you know, you got to hope that everybody you come in contact with was making good decisions also, but we’ll stay focused on our guys just kind of taking care of themselves and try to take care of each other and hopefully we’re able to keep moving forward here.”

For now, the Volleybows are set to open the season next week in Manoa with no crowd capacity limits.

“It’s amazing.” Junior setter Jakob Thelle said. “I think already the Stan Sheriff Center is like a special place, but having fans in the stands, like that would that makes it even more special, so we’re definitely excited to have fans back in.”

The Champs open the season next weekend in the Outrigger Challenge against Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

