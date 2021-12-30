Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

This duo’s record-breaking ‘ascent’ of Mauna Kea started 27 miles offshore

A duo has successfully gotten a Guinness World Record for ascending the world's tallest...
A duo has successfully gotten a Guinness World Record for ascending the world's tallest mountain, Mauna Kea.(Guinness World Records)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trip to the summit of Mauna Kea might not exactly be newsworthy. But a duo made the trek unlike anyone who has come before.

Victor Vescovo and Clifford Kapono became the first to complete the first full ascent of Mauna Kea earlier this year.

A “full ascent” starts at the base of the mountain.

And for Mauna Kea, that means 27 miles offshore and four miles underneath the Pacific Ocean before the nearly 14,000-foot climb above the surface can even begin.

“The light bulb immediately went off in my head of saying, ‘well, I have a submarine that can go to any depth,’” said Vescovo. “And so I thought, what a wonderful ability to mix marine activity with mountain climbing and climbing on occasion.”

Together, Vescovo and Kapono ― a marine biologist from Hawaii ― used a submarine, outrigger canoe, bikes, and climbing gear to traverse the 30,500 feet of elevation change in three days.

The Guinness World Records says they are the first to complete the trek of the world’s tallest mountain.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
Hawaii County is reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people in a bid to slow the spread...
Amid rising number of cases, Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
As cases soar, COVID staffing shortages force some Oahu ambulance stations to temporarily close

Latest News

Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
Multiple sources including Lt. Governor Josh Green confirm a cart that crashed into a pipe...
New timeline of events sheds light on failures that led to Navy’s ongoing water crisis
The causes of death vary from workers being struck by vehicles and equipment falling on...
State urges workplace safety after work-related fatalities triple this year
Tanioka's will be closed until Jan. 19.
Why has Tanioka’s stopped taking New Year’s orders? It’s a sign of the times
Developers of this app divided or mapped the entire globe into 3-by-3 meter squares and then...
What the Tech: The must-have app that gives every little spot 3 little words