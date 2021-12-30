Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tesla owner from Finland decided to blow up his car rather than pay an estimated $22,000 to replace the battery.

Tuomas Katainen was beyond finished with his 2013 Tesla Model S after he received the repair estimate. He had to ask himself which would be better: a working Tesla or 66 pounds of dynamite exploding. He chose the latter.

So, Katainen went to the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, a YouTube channel known for blowing things up.

The Bomb Dudes rigged the car with dynamite and used a helicopter to bring in a dummy meant to resemble Tesla CEO Elon Musk to take that final ride.

Katainen didn’t have to pay for anything, and he got to push the button that set off the blast. The explosion at a former quarry was captured from every angle.

The video was well-received online, with one person tweeting at Musk, “Could you get him a new one please?”

According to Tesla, the standard warranty on a Model S covers eight years or 150,000 miles but may be voided if the battery is opened or serviced by anyone not authorized by the car company.

Katainen bought the Tesla used about a year and a half ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
Hawaii County is reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people in a bid to slow the spread...
Amid rising number of cases, Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10
As cases soar, COVID staffing shortages force some Oahu ambulance stations to temporarily close
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues

Latest News

Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
The explosion at a former quarry was captured on video from every angle.
Man blows up Tesla instead of paying more than $22,000 for new battery
Honolulu mayor says no plans for restrictions, but some health experts predict 'extreme spike'
Honolulu mayor says no plans for restrictions, but some health experts predict 'extreme spike'
The boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution.
Boil water advisory still in effect for some Kula residents after E. Coli detected