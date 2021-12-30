State urges workplace safety after work-related fatalities triple this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said it saw an increase in work-related fatalities after seven deaths were reported this year.

According to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, three of the deaths were on Oahu, two on Maui, one on Hawaii Island and one on Kauai.

This is a more than a three-fold increase compared to 2020.

The causes of death vary from workers being struck by vehicles and equipment falling on employees.

Hawaii’s Occupational Safety and Health Division, which investigates workplace injuries and illnesses, said it responded to 23 workplace safety incidents this year.

In 2020, HIOSH investigated 28 reported incidences with two resulting in fatalities.

Officials said other incidences reported this year resulted in amputations, bone fractures, dislocated shoulders and joints and electrical burns, among other injuries.

State officials said they hope the number of fatalities serves as a reminder of the need to prioritize safety in the workplace.

“This surge in serious industrial accidents is a harsh reminder for employers and workers to think about safety when taking any work actions,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio.

Officials urge all employers to examine conditions at their workplaces, safety policies, training and monitoring. They added that employers need to avoid taking unsafe shortcuts to get a job done.

