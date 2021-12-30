Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As state phases out quarantine lodging, group steps in to help visitors who need to isolate

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state phases out providing lodging for those who need to quarantine, an organization is stepping in to help visitors who need to isolate.

On Christmas weekend, Christian Cullen, a visitor from Canada, found himself in need of a place to stay when he tested positive for COVID before his flight.

That’s when the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii helped secure accommodations at a local hotel.

“I look at it this way, any visitor who comes to Hawaii and is in distress, that could be your brother, that could be your sister, that could be your mother, your aunty, so we’re here and that’s how we look at all of our visitors,” said Jessica Lani Rich, president of Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

“We don’t want them to be left out in the cold.”

“They helped me get the hotel that I’m staying at. There was a bit of an uncertainty where I’m supposed to quarantine — where I can and can’t,” Cullen said. “They also sent me a little Christmas gift with some cookies and a card, which was very unexpected.”

The state Department of Health said after spending millions on hotel rooms to provide isolation, officials said most of the rooms were never used.

Officials said the need for quarantine outside the home is lower because of vaccinations and that most people realized isolating at home was just as effective.

The decision to offer quarantine facilities is now in the hands of the counties.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
Hawaii County is reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people in a bid to slow the spread...
Amid rising number of cases, Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
As cases soar, COVID staffing shortages force some Oahu ambulance stations to temporarily close

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: A wetter pattern takes on the last days of 2021 and for the start of the new year
UH scientists are helping with a global effort to install sensors in underwater...
Global team seeks to develop early warning system for quakes, tsunami
Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
Multiple sources including Lt. Governor Josh Green confirm a cart that crashed into a pipe...
New timeline of events sheds light on failures that led to Navy’s ongoing water crisis