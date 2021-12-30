Tributes
Police: Speed a likely factor in fatal moped crash in Wahiawa

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a fatal moped crash in Wahiawa on Wednesday and said speed appeared to be a factor.

Officials said the crash happened at 6:17 p.m. when a commercial box truck traveling southbound on Walker Avenue struck a moped that was crossing the intersection with Olive Avenue.

The 33-year-old male operator of the moped was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a helmet, and police said he appeared to be speeding.

The 26-year-old driver of the box truck was not injured.

The traffic fatality if the 47th so far this year compared to 53 at the same time last year.

