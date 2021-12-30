Tributes
Nearly 2 dozen people evacuated after fire scorches apartment on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:58 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A raging fire at an apartment building on Hawaii Island forced nearly two dozen people to evacuate Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said flames engulfed four units on Andrade Road in Pepeekeo at around 10 a.m.

Officials said two residents were transported with minor injuries and an additional 22 people were evacuated from the area.

Officials have opened a shelter at the Papaikou Community Center for families who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

